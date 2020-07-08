All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like
332 Cooper Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
332 Cooper Dr
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:29 PM

332 Cooper Dr

332 Cooper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

332 Cooper Drive, Hurst, TX 76053
Hurst Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c20da78090 ---- Charming Single story home on a corner lot. This house has character!!!!! Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the house. Side entry garage. Large yard that will accommodate your family entertainment. Close to nearby shopping and access to Hwy 820 and 121! To Schedule a Self Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on FB Marketplace or Craigslist. Disposal Storage Shed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Sublet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 332 Cooper Dr have any available units?
332 Cooper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Cooper Dr have?
Some of 332 Cooper Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Cooper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
332 Cooper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Cooper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Cooper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 332 Cooper Dr offer parking?
Yes, 332 Cooper Dr offers parking.
Does 332 Cooper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Cooper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Cooper Dr have a pool?
No, 332 Cooper Dr does not have a pool.
Does 332 Cooper Dr have accessible units?
No, 332 Cooper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Cooper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Cooper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 BedroomsHurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly ApartmentsHurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District