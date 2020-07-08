Rent Calculator
Hurst, TX
327 Sheri Lane
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:15 AM
327 Sheri Lane
327 Sheri Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
327 Sheri Lane, Hurst, TX 76053
Valentine Oaks
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated 3-2-2 with open living & dining area. New carpet, paint & tile floors. Living room features
wbfp. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 327 Sheri Lane have any available units?
327 Sheri Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hurst, TX
.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hurst Rent Report
.
What amenities does 327 Sheri Lane have?
Some of 327 Sheri Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 327 Sheri Lane currently offering any rent specials?
327 Sheri Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 Sheri Lane pet-friendly?
No, 327 Sheri Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hurst
.
Does 327 Sheri Lane offer parking?
Yes, 327 Sheri Lane offers parking.
Does 327 Sheri Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 327 Sheri Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 Sheri Lane have a pool?
No, 327 Sheri Lane does not have a pool.
Does 327 Sheri Lane have accessible units?
No, 327 Sheri Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 327 Sheri Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 Sheri Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
