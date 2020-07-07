All apartments in Hurst
316 Springhill Drive
316 Springhill Drive

316 Springhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

316 Springhill Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautifully updated home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The open floor plan allows easy movement and interaction between the kitchen, breakfast room and family room. Beautiful brick accents in the entry and kitchen wall are just part of what makes this home special. Recent updates are: master bathroom remodeled, interior of home painted, new vinyl plank flooring in all living, eating, and bedrooms, ceiling fans in master, family and one bedroom, door and cabinet handles, entire home windows, new programmable thermostat, new 8 x 10 shed in yard. All four bedrooms have walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Springhill Drive have any available units?
316 Springhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Springhill Drive have?
Some of 316 Springhill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Springhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Springhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Springhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 Springhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 316 Springhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 Springhill Drive offers parking.
Does 316 Springhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Springhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Springhill Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Springhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Springhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Springhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Springhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Springhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

