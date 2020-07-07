316 Springhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautifully updated home is in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. The open floor plan allows easy movement and interaction between the kitchen, breakfast room and family room. Beautiful brick accents in the entry and kitchen wall are just part of what makes this home special. Recent updates are: master bathroom remodeled, interior of home painted, new vinyl plank flooring in all living, eating, and bedrooms, ceiling fans in master, family and one bedroom, door and cabinet handles, entire home windows, new programmable thermostat, new 8 x 10 shed in yard. All four bedrooms have walk-in closets.