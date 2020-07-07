312 Tanglewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Completely renovated house, new flooring, fresh paint and fixtures. All bedroom are good size, all hard surface flooring through out home . School is near by ,in walking distance , play park a block away.

Garage has a sink, shelves for storage. Large backyard with a spacious deck to enjoy nice days and entertaining outside. Kitchen offers gas stove top for those who like to cook with gas. A shortage shed in backyard for usage.

Located near major roads and highways. Will allow one pet 20 lbs or less , pet deposit 300.00 with a 30.00 monthly fee.