All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 312 Tanglewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
312 Tanglewood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

312 Tanglewood Drive

312 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

312 Tanglewood Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Completely renovated house, new flooring, fresh paint and fixtures. All bedroom are good size, all hard surface flooring through out home . School is near by ,in walking distance , play park a block away.
Garage has a sink, shelves for storage. Large backyard with a spacious deck to enjoy nice days and entertaining outside. Kitchen offers gas stove top for those who like to cook with gas. A shortage shed in backyard for usage.
Located near major roads and highways. Will allow one pet 20 lbs or less , pet deposit 300.00 with a 30.00 monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
312 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Tanglewood Drive have?
Some of 312 Tanglewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Tanglewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 Tanglewood Drive offers parking.
Does 312 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Tanglewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District