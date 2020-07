Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 + 2 Single Story Hurst Home for Lease! - Great curb appeal sets the stage as you enter this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home located within walking distance of community park. The home has been updated with granite counters, stainless appliances, laminate floors, decorator paint, light fixtures and an open concept that flows great for entertaining and a large backyard.



(RLNE5337599)