3045 Steve
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:34 PM

3045 Steve

3045 Steve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3045 Steve Drive, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a lovely 40 year old home that has been well taken care of. It is in a great well established neighborhood with lots of trees. Three years ago the kitchen was remodeled with granite and new dishwasher, cooktop, venthood and state of art self cleaning double ovens. In April 2019 it was professionally painted inside and out including the garage and granite was installed in both bathrooms and wet bar as well as new mirrors in bathrooms. Also new carpet in master, other 2 bedrooms have one year old carpet. The living room has a high vaulted ceiling with a wood burning fire place and built in bookcases. The home has a spacious feel to it because all the rooms are large. You wll love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 3045 Steve have?
Some of 3045 Steve's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3045 Steve currently offering any rent specials?
3045 Steve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 Steve pet-friendly?
No, 3045 Steve is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hurst.
Does 3045 Steve offer parking?
Yes, 3045 Steve offers parking.
Does 3045 Steve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 Steve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 Steve have a pool?
No, 3045 Steve does not have a pool.
Does 3045 Steve have accessible units?
No, 3045 Steve does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 Steve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3045 Steve has units with dishwashers.

