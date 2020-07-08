3045 Steve

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a lovely 40 year old home that has been well taken care of. It is in a great well established neighborhood with lots of trees. Three years ago the kitchen was remodeled with granite and new dishwasher, cooktop, venthood and state of art self cleaning double ovens. In April 2019 it was professionally painted inside and out including the garage and granite was installed in both bathrooms and wet bar as well as new mirrors in bathrooms. Also new carpet in master, other 2 bedrooms have one year old carpet. The living room has a high vaulted ceiling with a wood burning fire place and built in bookcases. The home has a spacious feel to it because all the rooms are large. You wll love it!