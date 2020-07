Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful updated 1 story Ranch style home with updates throughout including floors, plantation shutters, windows, granite, stainless appliances and so much more! 4 skylights throughout the home with vaulted ceilings too. Newer HVAC system. Electric gate and room for RV and or boat in the Backyard which is also where you'll enjoy the hot tub and salt water Pool. Lawn care, Pool and Pest service is Included, Owner pays for this! Home is available for immediate move in.