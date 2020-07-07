All apartments in Hurst
Find more places like 221 Circleview Drive North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hurst, TX
/
221 Circleview Drive North
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:36 PM

221 Circleview Drive North

221 Circleview Drive North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hurst
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

221 Circleview Drive North, Hurst, TX 76054

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/991938?source=marketing
Stunning open concept home in the heart of the metroplex. This home has a sprawling layout with plenty of open spaces for family gatherings. Unique flooring sets this home apart from others in the area. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and stainless appliances Tons of windows for plenty of natural light. Parking in the rear of the home. Park and walking trails close by for activities for the whole family. You will love the flowing layout!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Circleview Drive North have any available units?
221 Circleview Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 221 Circleview Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
221 Circleview Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Circleview Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Circleview Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 221 Circleview Drive North offer parking?
Yes, 221 Circleview Drive North offers parking.
Does 221 Circleview Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Circleview Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Circleview Drive North have a pool?
No, 221 Circleview Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 221 Circleview Drive North have accessible units?
No, 221 Circleview Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Circleview Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Circleview Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Circleview Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Circleview Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820
Hurst, TX 76053
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive
Hurst, TX 76053

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms
Hurst Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurst Dog Friendly Apartments
Hurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District