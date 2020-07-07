All apartments in Hurst
1225 Harrison Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:26 PM

1225 Harrison Lane

1225 Harrison Lane · No Longer Available
Hurst
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1225 Harrison Lane, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/941641?source=marketing

Three Bedrooms and one bath recently updated and in a great location. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. HEB School District.
Non Refundable Pet Deposit - $250 per pet - Limit 2
Administration Fee: $125.00
Security Deposit: $1495.00

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Harrison Lane have any available units?
1225 Harrison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hurst, TX.
How much is rent in Hurst, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hurst Rent Report.
Is 1225 Harrison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Harrison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Harrison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Harrison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Harrison Lane offer parking?
No, 1225 Harrison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Harrison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Harrison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Harrison Lane have a pool?
No, 1225 Harrison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Harrison Lane have accessible units?
No, 1225 Harrison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Harrison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Harrison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Harrison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Harrison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

