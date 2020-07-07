1225 Harrison Lane

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/941641?source=marketing
Three Bedrooms and one bath recently updated and in a great location. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. HEB School District.
Non Refundable Pet Deposit - $250 per pet - Limit 2
Administration Fee: $125.00
Security Deposit: $1495.00
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.