All apartments in Hornsby Bend
Find more places like 15000 Guffey DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hornsby Bend, TX
/
15000 Guffey DR
Last updated May 8 2020 at 4:39 PM

15000 Guffey DR

15000 Guffey Drive · (512) 994-9206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hornsby Bend
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15000 Guffey Drive, Hornsby Bend, TX 78725

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! One story newer 3/2 greenbelt home with updated flooring. Third room with no closet can be office or bedroom. Washer, dryer & fridge included. No neighbor behind. Extra storage space in garage, considered 1.5 spaces. Close to pool & park, convenient to HWYs I-130, 71, 183. About 10 min to airport & 20 min to DT & UT. Close Proximity to Schools, Travis County Expo Center, Circuit of the Americas, Thinkery Museum, Mueller Retail Center for Shopping & Dining! Two pets under 35 lbs. See video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15000 Guffey DR have any available units?
15000 Guffey DR has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15000 Guffey DR have?
Some of 15000 Guffey DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15000 Guffey DR currently offering any rent specials?
15000 Guffey DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15000 Guffey DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 15000 Guffey DR is pet friendly.
Does 15000 Guffey DR offer parking?
Yes, 15000 Guffey DR does offer parking.
Does 15000 Guffey DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15000 Guffey DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15000 Guffey DR have a pool?
Yes, 15000 Guffey DR has a pool.
Does 15000 Guffey DR have accessible units?
No, 15000 Guffey DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15000 Guffey DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 15000 Guffey DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15000 Guffey DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15000 Guffey DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15000 Guffey DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hornsby Bend Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHornsby Bend Apartments with Parking
Hornsby Bend Apartments with Washer-DryerHornsby Bend Dog Friendly Apartments
Hornsby Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
Southwestern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity