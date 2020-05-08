15000 Guffey DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Welcome home! One story newer 3/2 greenbelt home with updated flooring. Third room with no closet can be office or bedroom. Washer, dryer & fridge included. No neighbor behind. Extra storage space in garage, considered 1.5 spaces. Close to pool & park, convenient to HWYs I-130, 71, 183. About 10 min to airport & 20 min to DT & UT. Close Proximity to Schools, Travis County Expo Center, Circuit of the Americas, Thinkery Museum, Mueller Retail Center for Shopping & Dining! Two pets under 35 lbs. See video.