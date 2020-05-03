All apartments in Highland Village
Highland Village, TX
605 Meadowcrest Drive
605 Meadowcrest Drive

605 Meadowcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Meadowcrest Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED SINGLE-STORY IN HIGHLAND VILLAGE! 3 bedrm plus office. Bright & airy kitchen boasting beautiful granite countertops, vaulted ceilings & stainless steel appliances including the fridge! Entertain in the spacious family room featuring elegant crown molding, lots of windows offering tons of natural lighting & a relaxing floor-to-ceiling brick gas fireplace! 4th room is a great game or office space w bath. Luxurious master retreat offering a fully updated spa with a garden tub, separate vanities, dual sinks & a separate frameless shower. Spend time outdoors in the private backyard! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants & entertainment PLUS enjoy easy access to 407 & I35E!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Meadowcrest Drive have any available units?
605 Meadowcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 605 Meadowcrest Drive have?
Some of 605 Meadowcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Meadowcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Meadowcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Meadowcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 605 Meadowcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 605 Meadowcrest Drive offer parking?
No, 605 Meadowcrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 605 Meadowcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Meadowcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Meadowcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 605 Meadowcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 605 Meadowcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Meadowcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Meadowcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Meadowcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Meadowcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Meadowcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

