605 Meadowcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED SINGLE-STORY IN HIGHLAND VILLAGE! 3 bedrm plus office. Bright & airy kitchen boasting beautiful granite countertops, vaulted ceilings & stainless steel appliances including the fridge! Entertain in the spacious family room featuring elegant crown molding, lots of windows offering tons of natural lighting & a relaxing floor-to-ceiling brick gas fireplace! 4th room is a great game or office space w bath. Luxurious master retreat offering a fully updated spa with a garden tub, separate vanities, dual sinks & a separate frameless shower. Spend time outdoors in the private backyard! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants & entertainment PLUS enjoy easy access to 407 & I35E!