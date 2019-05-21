513 Medina Drive

Amenities
Avail immediately in one of the best towns in DFW with some of the best schools. This home is walking distance to elem & park system. Close to Lake Lewisville. Custom floorplan & features that you won't find elsewhere. H shaped design & skylights create lots of natural light, dining courtyard, & beautiful views. Oversized master shower has a deep bench seat. Extensive flagstone decking create outside living. All bdrms have lg walk in closets. Metal roof is top radiant barrier. Driveway incl boat parking. DART station nearby. Close 2 hospitals in Lewisville, FlowerMound & Denton. Abundant storage in hall, laundry, garage, 2 attics. Recently replaced 36in smooth cooktop, WH, Metalroof, pooldeck, pool, pump carpet