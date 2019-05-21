All apartments in Highland Village
513 Medina Drive
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:47 PM

513 Medina Drive

513 Medina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

513 Medina Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Avail immediately in one of the best towns in DFW with some of the best schools. This home is walking distance to elem & park system. Close to Lake Lewisville. Custom floorplan & features that you won't find elsewhere. H shaped design & skylights create lots of natural light, dining courtyard, & beautiful views. Oversized master shower has a deep bench seat. Extensive flagstone decking create outside living. All bdrms have lg walk in closets. Metal roof is top radiant barrier. Driveway incl boat parking. DART station nearby. Close 2 hospitals in Lewisville, FlowerMound & Denton. Abundant storage in hall, laundry, garage, 2 attics. Recently replaced 36in smooth cooktop, WH, Metalroof, pooldeck, pool, pump carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Medina Drive have any available units?
513 Medina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 513 Medina Drive have?
Some of 513 Medina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Medina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
513 Medina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Medina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 513 Medina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 513 Medina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 513 Medina Drive offers parking.
Does 513 Medina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Medina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Medina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 513 Medina Drive has a pool.
Does 513 Medina Drive have accessible units?
No, 513 Medina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Medina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Medina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Medina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Medina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

