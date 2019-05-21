513 Medina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Avail immediately in one of the best towns in DFW with some of the best schools. This home is walking distance to elem & park system. Close to Lake Lewisville. Custom floorplan & features that you won't find elsewhere. H shaped design & skylights create lots of natural light, dining courtyard, & beautiful views. Oversized master shower has a deep bench seat. Extensive flagstone decking create outside living. All bdrms have lg walk in closets. Metal roof is top radiant barrier. Driveway incl boat parking. DART station nearby. Close 2 hospitals in Lewisville, FlowerMound & Denton. Abundant storage in hall, laundry, garage, 2 attics. Recently replaced 36in smooth cooktop, WH, Metalroof, pooldeck, pool, pump carpet