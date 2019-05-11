All apartments in Highland Village
335 Rockland Drive

335 Rockland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

335 Rockland Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! Walk to the Lake!!! Quaint home nestled in this unique neighborhood close to Lake Lewisville. This home has many updates! Second living area above the detached garage. Huge backyard, great for entertaining. One of the guest bedrooms has it's own half bath. Built in storage room. You will fall in live when you enter and will want to make this your home! (Dogs will be removed during showings.)
Call for a showing today!
Buyer to verify rooms, measurements and schools and all information.
Please submit a separate TREC application for each person 18 or over. We have several applications and owner will determine the app for approval thru smartmove. Must make 3 x rental amt per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Rockland Drive have any available units?
335 Rockland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 335 Rockland Drive have?
Some of 335 Rockland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Rockland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
335 Rockland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Rockland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 335 Rockland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 335 Rockland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 335 Rockland Drive offers parking.
Does 335 Rockland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Rockland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Rockland Drive have a pool?
No, 335 Rockland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 335 Rockland Drive have accessible units?
No, 335 Rockland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Rockland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Rockland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Rockland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Rockland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

