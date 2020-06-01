All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 2992 Marchwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
2992 Marchwood Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:25 AM

2992 Marchwood Drive

2992 Marchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2992 Marchwood Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-story home on large lot with mature trees in the highly sought-after Chapel Hill! Complete remolded finished first 2 weeks of June! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining area, downstairs game room, & 3-car garage. Upgrades include cozy family room fireplace, designer paint tones, decorative lighting fixtures, fresh painted cabinetry, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts corian countertops, gas cooktop, and an abundance of cabinetry. Spacious master retreat with dual vanities and jetted tub. Huge backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 Marchwood Drive have any available units?
2992 Marchwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2992 Marchwood Drive have?
Some of 2992 Marchwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 Marchwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2992 Marchwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 Marchwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2992 Marchwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 2992 Marchwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2992 Marchwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2992 Marchwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2992 Marchwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 Marchwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2992 Marchwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2992 Marchwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2992 Marchwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 Marchwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2992 Marchwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2992 Marchwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2992 Marchwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District