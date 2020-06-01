2992 Marchwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2-story home on large lot with mature trees in the highly sought-after Chapel Hill! Complete remolded finished first 2 weeks of June! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, formal dining area, downstairs game room, & 3-car garage. Upgrades include cozy family room fireplace, designer paint tones, decorative lighting fixtures, fresh painted cabinetry, and MORE! Gourmet kitchen boasts corian countertops, gas cooktop, and an abundance of cabinetry. Spacious master retreat with dual vanities and jetted tub. Huge backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends!