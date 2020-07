Amenities

Absolutely GORGEOUS home in Highland Village! Brand new 5 INCH WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW KITCHEN AID APPLIANCES, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES, NEW HARDWARD, NEW NEW NEW!! This is basically a brand new home! They have redone almost everything in this home! OH AND DID I MENTION IT HAS A POOL!!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING HOME!!