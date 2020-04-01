All apartments in Highland Village
287 Ferndale Drive
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:11 AM

287 Ferndale Drive

287 Ferndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

287 Ferndale Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - this END UNIT townhome is in a premium location minutes from brand new shopping, dining and entertainment venues as well the 121 business corridor!!! Crescent Estates Homes introduces 2 story new construction townhomes with well appointed features and sophisticated design throughout. The home features an open concept with modern kitchen including a large island, stainless appliances, painted cabinets and a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has oversized his and hers closets and a luxurious master bath with free-standing tub and oversized shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Ferndale Drive have any available units?
287 Ferndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 287 Ferndale Drive have?
Some of 287 Ferndale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Ferndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
287 Ferndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Ferndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 287 Ferndale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 287 Ferndale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 287 Ferndale Drive offers parking.
Does 287 Ferndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Ferndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Ferndale Drive have a pool?
No, 287 Ferndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 287 Ferndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 287 Ferndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Ferndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 Ferndale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Ferndale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 Ferndale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

