287 Ferndale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION - this END UNIT townhome is in a premium location minutes from brand new shopping, dining and entertainment venues as well the 121 business corridor!!! Crescent Estates Homes introduces 2 story new construction townhomes with well appointed features and sophisticated design throughout. The home features an open concept with modern kitchen including a large island, stainless appliances, painted cabinets and a walk-in pantry. The master bedroom has oversized his and hers closets and a luxurious master bath with free-standing tub and oversized shower.