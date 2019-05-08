All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:38 PM

2755 Fernwood Drive

2755 Fernwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Fernwood Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful 4-2.5-2 in Highland Village with 2 living and 2 dining areas! Home has open living area and unique layout. See through fireplace, wet bar, plant ledges, bay windows, alarm system, huge deck, mature trees and more! Spacious master suite features dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Property backs up to a greenbelt and is walking distance to school and community pool.
Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Fernwood Drive have any available units?
2755 Fernwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2755 Fernwood Drive have?
Some of 2755 Fernwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Fernwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Fernwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Fernwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2755 Fernwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 2755 Fernwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2755 Fernwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2755 Fernwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 Fernwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Fernwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2755 Fernwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2755 Fernwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2755 Fernwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Fernwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 Fernwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 Fernwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2755 Fernwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

