2755 Fernwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace alarm system

Wonderful 4-2.5-2 in Highland Village with 2 living and 2 dining areas! Home has open living area and unique layout. See through fireplace, wet bar, plant ledges, bay windows, alarm system, huge deck, mature trees and more! Spacious master suite features dual sinks and garden tub with separate shower. Property backs up to a greenbelt and is walking distance to school and community pool.

Close to downtown! All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant needs to verify information.