2677 Hillside Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful home nestled in the heart of Highland Village in the tight knit Highland Shores community! Grand entrance with plenty of space for dinning set and living room set. Beautiful wood plank flooring in main living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops with refrigerator included. Gorgeous deck off the backyard surrounded by woods, perfect for grilling or enjoying Texas nights. Home was painted neutral grey last year. Neighborhood amenities all walking distance include access to the three impeccable pools, six tennis courts, plenty of hiking trails, running and walking paths for y'all to explore and enjoy! Schedule a tour today and pick up your keys tomorrow!