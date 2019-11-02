All apartments in Highland Village
2677 Hillside Drive

2677 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2677 Hillside Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077
Highland Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful home nestled in the heart of Highland Village in the tight knit Highland Shores community! Grand entrance with plenty of space for dinning set and living room set. Beautiful wood plank flooring in main living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Updated kitchen features granite counter tops with refrigerator included. Gorgeous deck off the backyard surrounded by woods, perfect for grilling or enjoying Texas nights. Home was painted neutral grey last year. Neighborhood amenities all walking distance include access to the three impeccable pools, six tennis courts, plenty of hiking trails, running and walking paths for y'all to explore and enjoy! Schedule a tour today and pick up your keys tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2677 Hillside Drive have any available units?
2677 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 2677 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 2677 Hillside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2677 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2677 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2677 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2677 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 2677 Hillside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2677 Hillside Drive offers parking.
Does 2677 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2677 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2677 Hillside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2677 Hillside Drive has a pool.
Does 2677 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2677 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2677 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2677 Hillside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2677 Hillside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2677 Hillside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

