227 Rockland Drive

Short term leases welcome for $1650. This Custom Tree House, hidden in the trees from the road, in the hilly part of Highland Village by the lake, this 3 bedroom Tiny House sits over a river. Lots of windows & decks to enjoy the nature being inside or out. Lg treed lot that has a carport & 2 storage sheds. Inside the kitchen has full appliances, including a refrigerator, microwave, rock wall & great cabinet space. Hardwood floors are throughout the home. Fenced backyard for your pets, with 2 storage units. Washing Machine & Drier come with the lease along with a hot tub. Short walk to the lake for great sunsets & fishing! LISD Schools! Will be available October 1st!