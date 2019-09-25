All apartments in Highland Village
Last updated September 25 2019

227 Rockland Drive

227 Rockland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

227 Rockland Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Short term leases welcome for $1650. This Custom Tree House, hidden in the trees from the road, in the hilly part of Highland Village by the lake, this 3 bedroom Tiny House sits over a river. Lots of windows & decks to enjoy the nature being inside or out. Lg treed lot that has a carport & 2 storage sheds. Inside the kitchen has full appliances, including a refrigerator, microwave, rock wall & great cabinet space. Hardwood floors are throughout the home. Fenced backyard for your pets, with 2 storage units. Washing Machine & Drier come with the lease along with a hot tub. Short walk to the lake for great sunsets & fishing! LISD Schools! Will be available October 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Rockland Drive have any available units?
227 Rockland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 227 Rockland Drive have?
Some of 227 Rockland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Rockland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
227 Rockland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Rockland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Rockland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 227 Rockland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 227 Rockland Drive offers parking.
Does 227 Rockland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Rockland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Rockland Drive have a pool?
No, 227 Rockland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 227 Rockland Drive have accessible units?
No, 227 Rockland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Rockland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Rockland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Rockland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Rockland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

