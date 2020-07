Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool tennis court

Rare lease home in Highland Shores! Spacious one story with two living areas as well as dining areas. The master is in back with spacious bath, separate shower, jetted tub, dual sinks, and his and hers walk-in closets! Enjoy the open patio with a fenced back yard. You will love the miles of walking trails, pools, tennis courts and award-winning schools! Oversized front entry driveway. Refrigerator included. HOA to be paid by tenant.