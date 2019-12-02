1995 Hope Tinley Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY!!! Brand new, never lived in before, just finished construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large fenced backyard with covered patio, new landscape and on a cul-de-sac! Are you looking to buy in this new subdivision, but it will be a year until your house is ready? Here is a great opportunity for you to get to know your neighbors beforehand. The kitchen boasts granite throughout, an island, a built in microwave and gas cooktop. Enjoy long showers? Then you will definitely enjoy the tankless water heater in these colder months coming.

What are you waiting for? Get out of the apartments and enjoy living in a new neighborhood.