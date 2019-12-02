All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 1995 Hope Tinley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
1995 Hope Tinley Court
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:19 AM

1995 Hope Tinley Court

1995 Hope Tinley Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1995 Hope Tinley Ct, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY!!! Brand new, never lived in before, just finished construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large fenced backyard with covered patio, new landscape and on a cul-de-sac! Are you looking to buy in this new subdivision, but it will be a year until your house is ready? Here is a great opportunity for you to get to know your neighbors beforehand. The kitchen boasts granite throughout, an island, a built in microwave and gas cooktop. Enjoy long showers? Then you will definitely enjoy the tankless water heater in these colder months coming.
What are you waiting for? Get out of the apartments and enjoy living in a new neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1995 Hope Tinley Court have any available units?
1995 Hope Tinley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 1995 Hope Tinley Court have?
Some of 1995 Hope Tinley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1995 Hope Tinley Court currently offering any rent specials?
1995 Hope Tinley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1995 Hope Tinley Court pet-friendly?
No, 1995 Hope Tinley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Village.
Does 1995 Hope Tinley Court offer parking?
Yes, 1995 Hope Tinley Court offers parking.
Does 1995 Hope Tinley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1995 Hope Tinley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1995 Hope Tinley Court have a pool?
No, 1995 Hope Tinley Court does not have a pool.
Does 1995 Hope Tinley Court have accessible units?
No, 1995 Hope Tinley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1995 Hope Tinley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1995 Hope Tinley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1995 Hope Tinley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1995 Hope Tinley Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District