150 Highland Village Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PRIVACY!! Surrounded by trees and lake! 3.54 acres with Corp property on two sides. Lake access. Older ranch home that has been updated: kitchen has tons of granite counter tops, recent appliances including refrigerator, movable island tons of cabinet storage, and large breakfast bar. Wood floors in kitchen and family room. Lots of wood look tile floors. Upgraded carpet and pad. Baths have been redone with nice vanities and showers. Each bedroom has bath access. Convenient half bath off utility room and one bedroom.Enclosed patios off family room and master. Enclosed breezeway for more room to entertain! Garage currently has carpet & ceiling fans. Pets case by case. Online app process.Please ask.