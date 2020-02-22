All apartments in Highland Village
Find more places like 150 Highland Village Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Village, TX
/
150 Highland Village Road
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

150 Highland Village Road

150 Highland Village Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

150 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PRIVACY!! Surrounded by trees and lake! 3.54 acres with Corp property on two sides. Lake access. Older ranch home that has been updated: kitchen has tons of granite counter tops, recent appliances including refrigerator, movable island tons of cabinet storage, and large breakfast bar. Wood floors in kitchen and family room. Lots of wood look tile floors. Upgraded carpet and pad. Baths have been redone with nice vanities and showers. Each bedroom has bath access. Convenient half bath off utility room and one bedroom.Enclosed patios off family room and master. Enclosed breezeway for more room to entertain! Garage currently has carpet & ceiling fans. Pets case by case. Online app process.Please ask.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Highland Village Road have any available units?
150 Highland Village Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 150 Highland Village Road have?
Some of 150 Highland Village Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Highland Village Road currently offering any rent specials?
150 Highland Village Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Highland Village Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Highland Village Road is pet friendly.
Does 150 Highland Village Road offer parking?
Yes, 150 Highland Village Road offers parking.
Does 150 Highland Village Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Highland Village Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Highland Village Road have a pool?
No, 150 Highland Village Road does not have a pool.
Does 150 Highland Village Road have accessible units?
No, 150 Highland Village Road does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Highland Village Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Highland Village Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Highland Village Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Highland Village Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHickory Creek, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXLittle Elm, TXSouthlake, TXThe Colony, TX
Coppell, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TXFarmers Branch, TXProsper, TXAubrey, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAddison, TXSanger, TXCelina, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District