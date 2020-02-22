108 Woodland Drive

Amenities

Rare lease home in Highland Village. Adorable, single story home with 3 spacious bedrooms for lease in Highland Village minutes from I-35. You're going to love the open floor plan, beautifully updated kitchen and so much more. Large, mature trees make this homes special. The backyard includes a covered patio and huge private yard for relaxing on weekends. In-ground storm shelter, pets ok, new refrigerator, new roof. RV parking. This home is close to Sunset Point on Lake Lewisville, tons of parks, The Shops at Highland Village and has full access to the tennis courts of Highland Shores. Enjoy the miles of walking trails, award-winning schools and more.

