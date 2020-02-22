All apartments in Highland Village
Highland Village, TX
108 Woodland Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

108 Woodland Drive

108 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Woodland Drive, Highland Village, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Rare lease home in Highland Village. Adorable, single story home with 3 spacious bedrooms for lease in Highland Village minutes from I-35. You're going to love the open floor plan, beautifully updated kitchen and so much more. Large, mature trees make this homes special. The backyard includes a covered patio and huge private yard for relaxing on weekends. In-ground storm shelter, pets ok, new refrigerator, new roof. RV parking. This home is close to Sunset Point on Lake Lewisville, tons of parks, The Shops at Highland Village and has full access to the tennis courts of Highland Shores. Enjoy the miles of walking trails, award-winning schools and more.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Woodland Drive have any available units?
108 Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Village, TX.
What amenities does 108 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 108 Woodland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Woodland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Woodland Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Woodland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Woodland Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Woodland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

