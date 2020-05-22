All apartments in Highland Park
Find more places like 4708 Abbott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
4708 Abbott Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

4708 Abbott Avenue

4708 Abbott Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4708 Abbott Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Austin's Place is nestled in Highland Park, an area north of downtown and south of University Park. The neighborhood is known for luxurious homes, well-manicured outdoor areas, and beautiful residential streets. Austin's Place is just steps from the Katy Trail, a premier urban trail, and the Knox Street Retail District, a sought-after destination with an array of trendy restaurants and boutiques. Also within reach are Southern Methodist University, Knox-Henderson and Highland Park Village. Featuring one and three bedroom apartments, the floor plans are inviting and comfortable, providing modern amenities and a nostalgic feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 Abbott Avenue have any available units?
4708 Abbott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
Is 4708 Abbott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4708 Abbott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 Abbott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4708 Abbott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4708 Abbott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4708 Abbott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4708 Abbott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 Abbott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 Abbott Avenue have a pool?
No, 4708 Abbott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4708 Abbott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4708 Abbott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 Abbott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 Abbott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 Abbott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 Abbott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXDuncanville, TXBalch Springs, TXDeSoto, TX
Rowlett, TXCedar Hill, TXSachse, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXSouthlake, TXMidlothian, TXForney, TXLittle Elm, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District