4708 Abbott Avenue

Amenities
Austin's Place is nestled in Highland Park, an area north of downtown and south of University Park. The neighborhood is known for luxurious homes, well-manicured outdoor areas, and beautiful residential streets. Austin's Place is just steps from the Katy Trail, a premier urban trail, and the Knox Street Retail District, a sought-after destination with an array of trendy restaurants and boutiques. Also within reach are Southern Methodist University, Knox-Henderson and Highland Park Village. Featuring one and three bedroom apartments, the floor plans are inviting and comfortable, providing modern amenities and a nostalgic feel.