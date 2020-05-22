4708 Abbott Avenue

Amenities

ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Austin's Place is nestled in Highland Park, an area north of downtown and south of University Park. The neighborhood is known for luxurious homes, well-manicured outdoor areas, and beautiful residential streets. Austin's Place is just steps from the Katy Trail, a premier urban trail, and the Knox Street Retail District, a sought-after destination with an array of trendy restaurants and boutiques. Also within reach are Southern Methodist University, Knox-Henderson and Highland Park Village. Featuring one and three bedroom apartments, the floor plans are inviting and comfortable, providing modern amenities and a nostalgic feel.