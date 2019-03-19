All apartments in Highland Park
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
4684 Belclaire Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4684 Belclaire Avenue

4684 Belclaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4684 Belclaire Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated West Highland Park cottage on a corner lot. Open and flexible floorplan with three-car garage. Enter into the bright sun room which opens to the living room, with fireplace, and dining room which then flows into kitchen. Kitchen is an entertainer's dream with six-burners gas stove top, double oven , wine fridge, separate ice maker, and large island. Master suite has a spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with duel sinks and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms share a large Jack-and Jill bath. Front and back yards have updated landscaping. Pluming and electrical were replaced during remodel. Wiring in place for under-cabinet lighting in kitchen. House is fully-sprinklered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4684 Belclaire Avenue have any available units?
4684 Belclaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4684 Belclaire Avenue have?
Some of 4684 Belclaire Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4684 Belclaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4684 Belclaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4684 Belclaire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4684 Belclaire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4684 Belclaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4684 Belclaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 4684 Belclaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4684 Belclaire Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4684 Belclaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 4684 Belclaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4684 Belclaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4684 Belclaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4684 Belclaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4684 Belclaire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4684 Belclaire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4684 Belclaire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

