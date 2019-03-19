4684 Belclaire Avenue

Amenities

Completely updated West Highland Park cottage on a corner lot. Open and flexible floorplan with three-car garage. Enter into the bright sun room which opens to the living room, with fireplace, and dining room which then flows into kitchen. Kitchen is an entertainer's dream with six-burners gas stove top, double oven , wine fridge, separate ice maker, and large island. Master suite has a spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and bath with duel sinks and separate shower. Two additional bedrooms share a large Jack-and Jill bath. Front and back yards have updated landscaping. Pluming and electrical were replaced during remodel. Wiring in place for under-cabinet lighting in kitchen. House is fully-sprinklered.