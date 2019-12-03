All apartments in Highland Park
Find more places like 4542 Westway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
4542 Westway Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:11 AM

4542 Westway Avenue

4542 Westway Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4542 Westway Ave, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HPISD! Available now! 3 bed Upstairs Unit on great street. 3 full bathrooms. 3rd bedroom can be a large office or study. Lots of living space, hardwoods through out, fireplace, breakfast area and formal dining room or flex space, large and bright updated kitchen ,lots of cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Comes with washer dryer. Yard and side yard, garage space. Front yard has been recently re sodded and upgraded. Shared back patio yard area with downstairs tenant. Available now. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE Easy Access to the Tollway, Close to Whole Foods, Restaurants, UTSW, Children's medical center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4542 Westway Avenue have any available units?
4542 Westway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4542 Westway Avenue have?
Some of 4542 Westway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4542 Westway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4542 Westway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4542 Westway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4542 Westway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4542 Westway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4542 Westway Avenue offers parking.
Does 4542 Westway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4542 Westway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4542 Westway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4542 Westway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4542 Westway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4542 Westway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4542 Westway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4542 Westway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4542 Westway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4542 Westway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXDuncanville, TXBalch Springs, TXDeSoto, TX
Rowlett, TXCedar Hill, TXSachse, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXSouthlake, TXMidlothian, TXForney, TXLittle Elm, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District