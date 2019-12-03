4542 Westway Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HPISD! Available now! 3 bed Upstairs Unit on great street. 3 full bathrooms. 3rd bedroom can be a large office or study. Lots of living space, hardwoods through out, fireplace, breakfast area and formal dining room or flex space, large and bright updated kitchen ,lots of cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Comes with washer dryer. Yard and side yard, garage space. Front yard has been recently re sodded and upgraded. Shared back patio yard area with downstairs tenant. Available now. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE Easy Access to the Tollway, Close to Whole Foods, Restaurants, UTSW, Children's medical center