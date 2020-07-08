All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

4541 Arcady Avenue

4541 Arcady Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Arcady Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated family home on fantastic block in desirable French Streets. Features include vaulted ceilings, open living to kitchen concept, first level study with full bath (could be used as 5th bedroom), spacious bedrooms with walk-ins, upstairs den-playroom, hardwoods, sizable backyard & circle driveway. Other amenities include hardwoods, renovated kitchen with Carrara marble, low maintenance turf in backyard, lush landscaping, plantation shutters, wine cellar & covered outdoor living area. Located in the Bradfield Elementary district. This home is available for move-in now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Arcady Avenue have any available units?
4541 Arcady Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4541 Arcady Avenue have?
Some of 4541 Arcady Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Arcady Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Arcady Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Arcady Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4541 Arcady Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4541 Arcady Avenue offer parking?
No, 4541 Arcady Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4541 Arcady Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 Arcady Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Arcady Avenue have a pool?
No, 4541 Arcady Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Arcady Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4541 Arcady Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Arcady Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 Arcady Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4541 Arcady Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4541 Arcady Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

