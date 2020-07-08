4541 Arcady Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated family home on fantastic block in desirable French Streets. Features include vaulted ceilings, open living to kitchen concept, first level study with full bath (could be used as 5th bedroom), spacious bedrooms with walk-ins, upstairs den-playroom, hardwoods, sizable backyard & circle driveway. Other amenities include hardwoods, renovated kitchen with Carrara marble, low maintenance turf in backyard, lush landscaping, plantation shutters, wine cellar & covered outdoor living area. Located in the Bradfield Elementary district. This home is available for move-in now!