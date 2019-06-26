4535 Fairway Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

You will love the room sizes in the 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with study and a sun room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this upstairs duplex. Oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator provided. Full size washer and dryer provided also. Giant bedrooms each with their own bathroom. A spacious den with great views out of multi-pane windows, built in bookcases and a wood burning fireplace. Giant dining room between kitchen and den. The study has built in book cases and the sun room invites lots of sun into this tiled room that will be great for plants or additional study. Kitchen has new parquet floors, granite counter tops and back splash. Park in 1 car garage with remote auto opener. Separate fenced yard.