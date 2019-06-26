All apartments in Highland Park
4535 Fairway Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:12 AM

4535 Fairway Avenue

4535 Fairway Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Fairway Ave, Highland Park, TX 75219

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love the room sizes in the 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with study and a sun room. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout this upstairs duplex. Oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator provided. Full size washer and dryer provided also. Giant bedrooms each with their own bathroom. A spacious den with great views out of multi-pane windows, built in bookcases and a wood burning fireplace. Giant dining room between kitchen and den. The study has built in book cases and the sun room invites lots of sun into this tiled room that will be great for plants or additional study. Kitchen has new parquet floors, granite counter tops and back splash. Park in 1 car garage with remote auto opener. Separate fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Fairway Avenue have any available units?
4535 Fairway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4535 Fairway Avenue have?
Some of 4535 Fairway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Fairway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Fairway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Fairway Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Fairway Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4535 Fairway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Fairway Avenue offers parking.
Does 4535 Fairway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 Fairway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Fairway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4535 Fairway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Fairway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4535 Fairway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Fairway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 Fairway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4535 Fairway Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4535 Fairway Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

