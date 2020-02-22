Spacious, Spanish style, second floor duplex with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, updated kitchen, patio and turf backyard. Highland Park ISD. Incredible location, with spacious rooms on a great street. SIX MONTH LEASES ACCEPTABLE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4515 Fairway Avenue have any available units?
4515 Fairway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4515 Fairway Avenue have?
Some of 4515 Fairway Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Fairway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Fairway Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.