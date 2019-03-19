4505 Edmondson Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully updated 1926 Tudor located within walking distance to Fairfax Park, Bradfield Elementary, and Highland Park Village. Flooded with natural light, this charming home features stained glass beveled windows, hardwoods, elegant formal areas, and two fireplaces. Upstairs master suite offers a fully renovated bathroom complete with dual vanities, custom closet, and a separate den. Backyard boasts a patio, garden, and heated pool and spa. All new windows throughout the house, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink. Roof recently replaced. Landlord will pay for weekly pool maintenance, water bill and landscaping as part of rent.