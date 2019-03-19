All apartments in Highland Park
Highland Park, TX
4505 Edmondson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4505 Edmondson Avenue

4505 Edmondson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4505 Edmondson Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautifully updated 1926 Tudor located within walking distance to Fairfax Park, Bradfield Elementary, and Highland Park Village. Flooded with natural light, this charming home features stained glass beveled windows, hardwoods, elegant formal areas, and two fireplaces. Upstairs master suite offers a fully renovated bathroom complete with dual vanities, custom closet, and a separate den. Backyard boasts a patio, garden, and heated pool and spa. All new windows throughout the house, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, farm sink. Roof recently replaced. Landlord will pay for weekly pool maintenance, water bill and landscaping as part of rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 Edmondson Avenue have any available units?
4505 Edmondson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4505 Edmondson Avenue have?
Some of 4505 Edmondson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 Edmondson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Edmondson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Edmondson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4505 Edmondson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4505 Edmondson Avenue offer parking?
No, 4505 Edmondson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4505 Edmondson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Edmondson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Edmondson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4505 Edmondson Avenue has a pool.
Does 4505 Edmondson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4505 Edmondson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Edmondson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4505 Edmondson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Edmondson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4505 Edmondson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

