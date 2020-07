Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This beautiful Highland Park home in a fantastic location is available in August for lease. Located in the Bradfield district of Highland Park ISD, and minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and the Uptown-Downtown entertainment districts. Wonderful family home with hardwoods and marble, updated kitchen, and spacious master suite. This home will lease furnished.