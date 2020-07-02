All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

4409 Beverly Drive

4409 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Beverly Drive, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning luxury home situated on one of the most prestigious streets in Highland Park, Beverly Dr. Located within walking distance to HP Village & Bradfield Elem! Best value per sqft in HP! Beautiful Mediterranean residence featuring gleaming wood floors, elegant formals, plantation shutters, oversized rooms & NO carpet! Updated guest house perfect for home office, in-laws or college student home for the summer. Chef’s kitchen w gas cooktop, range hood, Sub-Zero Fridge, granite c-tops & tons of cabinet space. Spacious owner’s suite w vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet.! Large backyard! 2 car garage + storage! Fantastic location & just minutes from Love Field & NDT! Floors refinished & ACs replaced in April 2020!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Beverly Drive have any available units?
4409 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 4409 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 4409 Beverly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 4409 Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 4409 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 4409 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 4409 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4409 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4409 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

