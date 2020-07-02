4409 Beverly Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning luxury home situated on one of the most prestigious streets in Highland Park, Beverly Dr. Located within walking distance to HP Village & Bradfield Elem! Best value per sqft in HP! Beautiful Mediterranean residence featuring gleaming wood floors, elegant formals, plantation shutters, oversized rooms & NO carpet! Updated guest house perfect for home office, in-laws or college student home for the summer. Chef’s kitchen w gas cooktop, range hood, Sub-Zero Fridge, granite c-tops & tons of cabinet space. Spacious owner’s suite w vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet.! Large backyard! 2 car garage + storage! Fantastic location & just minutes from Love Field & NDT! Floors refinished & ACs replaced in April 2020!