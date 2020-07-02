4409 Beverly Drive

Amenities
Stunning luxury home situated on one of the most prestigious streets in Highland Park, Beverly Dr. Located within walking distance to HP Village & Bradfield Elem! Best value per sqft in HP! Beautiful Mediterranean residence featuring gleaming wood floors, elegant formals, plantation shutters, oversized rooms & NO carpet! Updated guest house perfect for home office, in-laws or college student home for the summer. Chef’s kitchen w gas cooktop, range hood, Sub-Zero Fridge, granite c-tops & tons of cabinet space. Spacious owner’s suite w vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet.! Large backyard! 2 car garage + storage! Fantastic location & just minutes from Love Field & NDT! Floors refinished & ACs replaced in April 2020!