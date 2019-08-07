3860 Mockingbird Lane

Amenities

Iconic Highland Park original in Armstrong Elementary. Two-story 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath, 2 car garage with a gorgeous, verdant yard. With updated kitchen and bathrooms, two living areas, and loaded with charm, 3860 Mockingbird is close to everything. Walk or ride bikes to Armstrong or the middle school; walk to the Highland Park Village and Moody YMCA; watch the DCC fireworks from the front lawn. This is a rare opportunity to lease a gracious, historic Highland Park home. Brand new refrigerator and washer and dryer included in the lease.