Highland Park, TX
3860 Mockingbird Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

3860 Mockingbird Lane

3860 Mockingbird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Mockingbird Lane, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Iconic Highland Park original in Armstrong Elementary. Two-story 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath, 2 car garage with a gorgeous, verdant yard. With updated kitchen and bathrooms, two living areas, and loaded with charm, 3860 Mockingbird is close to everything. Walk or ride bikes to Armstrong or the middle school; walk to the Highland Park Village and Moody YMCA; watch the DCC fireworks from the front lawn. This is a rare opportunity to lease a gracious, historic Highland Park home. Brand new refrigerator and washer and dryer included in the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Mockingbird Lane have any available units?
3860 Mockingbird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3860 Mockingbird Lane have?
Some of 3860 Mockingbird Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Mockingbird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Mockingbird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Mockingbird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Mockingbird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3860 Mockingbird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Mockingbird Lane offers parking.
Does 3860 Mockingbird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3860 Mockingbird Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Mockingbird Lane have a pool?
No, 3860 Mockingbird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Mockingbird Lane have accessible units?
No, 3860 Mockingbird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Mockingbird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Mockingbird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3860 Mockingbird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3860 Mockingbird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

