All apartments in Highland Park
Find more places like 3712 Normandy Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland Park, TX
/
3712 Normandy Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

3712 Normandy Avenue

3712 Normandy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3712 Normandy Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
FOR LEASE- Charming Highland Park home located just two blocks from SMU Campus and HP High School! This property offers 5,784 SF with 6 bedrooms- each with a full bath. The over-sized 6th Bedroom could be used as a Game Room or Music Room. Wood adorned Study with wet bar sits off the Formal Room. Both Living Areas feature a fireplace and expansive floor plan features multiple staircases. Large Gourmet Kitchen is equipped with a Professional Gas Cook-Top, Built in Fridge, Wine Fridge & Butler's Pantry. The Cozy Breakfast Nook has Built-In Seating that overlooks the Large Back Yard, perfect for outdoor activities! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. **MASKS MUST BE WORN BY ALL DURING SHOWINGS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Normandy Avenue have any available units?
3712 Normandy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3712 Normandy Avenue have?
Some of 3712 Normandy Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Normandy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Normandy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Normandy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Normandy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Normandy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Normandy Avenue offers parking.
Does 3712 Normandy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3712 Normandy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Normandy Avenue have a pool?
No, 3712 Normandy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Normandy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3712 Normandy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Normandy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Normandy Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3712 Normandy Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3712 Normandy Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXCoppell, TXDuncanville, TXBalch Springs, TXDeSoto, TX
Rowlett, TXCedar Hill, TXSachse, TXThe Colony, TXWylie, TXFlower Mound, TXRockwall, TXSouthlake, TXMidlothian, TXForney, TXLittle Elm, TXHickory Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District