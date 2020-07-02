3712 Normandy Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

FOR LEASE- Charming Highland Park home located just two blocks from SMU Campus and HP High School! This property offers 5,784 SF with 6 bedrooms- each with a full bath. The over-sized 6th Bedroom could be used as a Game Room or Music Room. Wood adorned Study with wet bar sits off the Formal Room. Both Living Areas feature a fireplace and expansive floor plan features multiple staircases. Large Gourmet Kitchen is equipped with a Professional Gas Cook-Top, Built in Fridge, Wine Fridge & Butler's Pantry. The Cozy Breakfast Nook has Built-In Seating that overlooks the Large Back Yard, perfect for outdoor activities! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. **MASKS MUST BE WORN BY ALL DURING SHOWINGS**