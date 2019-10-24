3701 Potomac Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 story home on an oversized corner lot in HIGHLAND PARK! - From the open concept kitchen + living spaces to the backyard oasis, there's an abundance of entertainment options. The divine master suite is complete with fire place, while the master bath boasts heated floors, cast iron claw foot tub, dual shower heads + elevated brass fixtures throughout. Recent updates include energy efficient windows, Nest, custom interior details + state of the art pool + hot tub controllable by your smart devices + custom



