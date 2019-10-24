All apartments in Highland Park
3701 Potomac Ave
3701 Potomac Ave

3701 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Potomac Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
COMPLETELY REMODELED 2 story home on an oversized corner lot in HIGHLAND PARK! - From the open concept kitchen + living spaces to the backyard oasis, there's an abundance of entertainment options. The divine master suite is complete with fire place, while the master bath boasts heated floors, cast iron claw foot tub, dual shower heads + elevated brass fixtures throughout. Recent updates include energy efficient windows, Nest, custom interior details + state of the art pool + hot tub controllable by your smart devices + custom

(RLNE5226927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 Potomac Ave have any available units?
3701 Potomac Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3701 Potomac Ave have?
Some of 3701 Potomac Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 Potomac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3701 Potomac Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 Potomac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3701 Potomac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3701 Potomac Ave offer parking?
No, 3701 Potomac Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3701 Potomac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 Potomac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 Potomac Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3701 Potomac Ave has a pool.
Does 3701 Potomac Ave have accessible units?
No, 3701 Potomac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 Potomac Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 Potomac Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3701 Potomac Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3701 Potomac Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

