3624 Potomac Avenue

Amenities
Charming updated Tudor centrally located in the heart of Highland Park. Spacious floorplan with rich hardwood flooring, decorative lighting, two fireplaces, Plantation Shutters, custom built-ins, and more. The eat-in kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space and granite countertops, updated appliances, double ovens & gas cooktop. The family room features WBFP, built-ins and a wet bar. The private master suite is situated down with customer walk-in shower, dual sinks, and granite. One secondary bedroom is located down would be a great study or MIL suite. Backyard features a sparkling pool & cabana that is perfect for entertaining family and friends.