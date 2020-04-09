All apartments in Highland Park
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:47 AM

3624 Potomac Avenue

3624 Potomac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Potomac Avenue, Highland Park, TX 75205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming updated Tudor centrally located in the heart of Highland Park. Spacious floorplan with rich hardwood flooring, decorative lighting, two fireplaces, Plantation Shutters, custom built-ins, and more. The eat-in kitchen offers an abundance of cabinet space and granite countertops, updated appliances, double ovens & gas cooktop. The family room features WBFP, built-ins and a wet bar. The private master suite is situated down with customer walk-in shower, dual sinks, and granite. One secondary bedroom is located down would be a great study or MIL suite. Backyard features a sparkling pool & cabana that is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Potomac Avenue have any available units?
3624 Potomac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, TX.
What amenities does 3624 Potomac Avenue have?
Some of 3624 Potomac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Potomac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Potomac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Potomac Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3624 Potomac Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 3624 Potomac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Potomac Avenue offers parking.
Does 3624 Potomac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3624 Potomac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Potomac Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3624 Potomac Avenue has a pool.
Does 3624 Potomac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3624 Potomac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Potomac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3624 Potomac Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 Potomac Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 Potomac Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

