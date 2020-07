Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

The gorgeous home is situated on one of the most pristine streets of Highland Park. This magnificent rental opportunity is conveniently located within walking distance of several parks including Lockhart, Dyckman & Davis park. This is a rare opportunity to live on an a spectacular over-sized lot in HP. The home will be ready to welcome new tenants starting in mid August 2019. Short term lease only. Available through Jan -Feb 2020.