5 Chasewood Circle
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:54 AM

5 Chasewood Circle

5 Chasewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5 Chasewood Circle, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live Near the lake without the lake prices. Charming fully renovated home Located on a circle drive. Home has been renovated from top to bottom. Large open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances*New Granite counter tops with beautiful back splash* New Flooring* New Carpet* Full updated bathrooms with new vanities*New light Fixtures. Landscaped yard with plenty of trees and covered back patio. Two outdoor store units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Chasewood Circle have any available units?
5 Chasewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 5 Chasewood Circle have?
Some of 5 Chasewood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Chasewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5 Chasewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Chasewood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5 Chasewood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 5 Chasewood Circle offer parking?
No, 5 Chasewood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5 Chasewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Chasewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Chasewood Circle have a pool?
No, 5 Chasewood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5 Chasewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 5 Chasewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Chasewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Chasewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Chasewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Chasewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

