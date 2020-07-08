5 Chasewood Circle

Live Near the lake without the lake prices. Charming fully renovated home Located on a circle drive. Home has been renovated from top to bottom. Large open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances*New Granite counter tops with beautiful back splash* New Flooring* New Carpet* Full updated bathrooms with new vanities*New light Fixtures. Landscaped yard with plenty of trees and covered back patio. Two outdoor store units.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
