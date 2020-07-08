20 Lakewood Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom Home for lease in Hickory Creek - Lake Dallas ISD - Beautiful one story Home for lease in Hickory Creek. 1841 sq ft. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. Spacious family room has wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Upgraded kitchen has granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher and smooth surface electric range. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer connections. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious. Master has walk in closet. Both bathrooms have granite counter tops. 2 inch blinds throughout. Ceiling fan in the family room and all three bedrooms. Water heater is Gas. 2 car garage. The Owners are putting a brand new fence. Sorry - no pets allowed!



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3198812)