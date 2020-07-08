All apartments in Hickory Creek
Find more places like
20 Lakewood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hickory Creek, TX
/
20 Lakewood Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:13 AM

20 Lakewood Dr

20 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hickory Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20 Lakewood Drive, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 bathroom Home for lease in Hickory Creek - Lake Dallas ISD - Beautiful one story Home for lease in Hickory Creek. 1841 sq ft. 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom and 2 car garage. Spacious family room has wood burning fireplace with gas starter. Upgraded kitchen has granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher and smooth surface electric range. Separate utility room with full size washer and dryer connections. All 3 bedrooms are very spacious. Master has walk in closet. Both bathrooms have granite counter tops. 2 inch blinds throughout. Ceiling fan in the family room and all three bedrooms. Water heater is Gas. 2 car garage. The Owners are putting a brand new fence. Sorry - no pets allowed!

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3198812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd
Hickory Creek, TX 75065
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20 Lakewood Dr have any available units?
20 Lakewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 20 Lakewood Dr have?
Some of 20 Lakewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Lakewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20 Lakewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Lakewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20 Lakewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 20 Lakewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20 Lakewood Dr offers parking.
Does 20 Lakewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Lakewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Lakewood Dr have a pool?
No, 20 Lakewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20 Lakewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 20 Lakewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Lakewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Lakewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Lakewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Lakewood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Hickory Creek 1 BedroomsHickory Creek 2 BedroomsHickory Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHickory Creek Apartments with GymHickory Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District