All apartments in Hickory Creek
Find more places like 143 Shasta Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hickory Creek, TX
/
143 Shasta Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:32 AM

143 Shasta Drive

143 Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hickory Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

143 Shasta Drive, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled on a large corner lot with mature trees is the perfect blend of comfort and charm. Features include recently installed plantation shutters, interior paint, granite, built-ins with granite top in family room, painted kitchen cabinets, & shower door in downstairs bath. Open kitchen to the family room, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with pergo floors and wall of windows, guest bedroom & bathroom downstairs, & game room upstairs. Patio with arbor and spacious backyard great for entertaining. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Shasta Drive have any available units?
143 Shasta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 143 Shasta Drive have?
Some of 143 Shasta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Shasta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
143 Shasta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Shasta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 143 Shasta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 143 Shasta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 143 Shasta Drive offers parking.
Does 143 Shasta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Shasta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Shasta Drive have a pool?
No, 143 Shasta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 143 Shasta Drive have accessible units?
No, 143 Shasta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Shasta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Shasta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Shasta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Shasta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mansions at Hickory Creek
1021 Point Vista Rd
Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Similar Pages

Hickory Creek 1 BedroomsHickory Creek 2 Bedrooms
Hickory Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHickory Creek Apartments with Gym
Hickory Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TX
Lewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TX
Fate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District