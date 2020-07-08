143 Shasta Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 3 bath home nestled on a large corner lot with mature trees is the perfect blend of comfort and charm. Features include recently installed plantation shutters, interior paint, granite, built-ins with granite top in family room, painted kitchen cabinets, & shower door in downstairs bath. Open kitchen to the family room, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, spacious master bedroom with pergo floors and wall of windows, guest bedroom & bathroom downstairs, & game room upstairs. Patio with arbor and spacious backyard great for entertaining. This home is a must see!