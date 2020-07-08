109 Lakehill Drive is an absolutely stunning home undergoing few interior upgrades currently with new photos coming soon! Split formals and a kitchen that opens to the family room offers the perfect home for entertaining! Spend your evenings on the back patio enjoying the spacious back yard! Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this gorgeous property your next home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Lakehill Drive have any available units?
109 Lakehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 109 Lakehill Drive have?
Some of 109 Lakehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Lakehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Lakehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.