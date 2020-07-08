All apartments in Hickory Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Lakehill Drive

109 Lakehill Court · No Longer Available
Location

109 Lakehill Court, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
109 Lakehill Drive is an absolutely stunning home undergoing few interior upgrades currently with new photos coming soon! Split formals and a kitchen that opens to the family room offers the perfect home for entertaining! Spend your evenings on the back patio enjoying the spacious back yard! Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this gorgeous property your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Lakehill Drive have any available units?
109 Lakehill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
What amenities does 109 Lakehill Drive have?
Some of 109 Lakehill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Lakehill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Lakehill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Lakehill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Lakehill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 109 Lakehill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Lakehill Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Lakehill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Lakehill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Lakehill Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Lakehill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Lakehill Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Lakehill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Lakehill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Lakehill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Lakehill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Lakehill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

