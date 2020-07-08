Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

109 Lakehill Drive is an absolutely stunning home undergoing few interior upgrades currently with new photos coming soon! Split formals and a kitchen that opens to the family room offers the perfect home for entertaining! Spend your evenings on the back patio enjoying the spacious back yard! Don't miss out on your opportunity to call this gorgeous property your next home!