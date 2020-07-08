All apartments in Hickory Creek
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:42 AM

1 Lakewood Dr

1 Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Lakewood Drive, Hickory Creek, TX 75065

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
$$2200 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in nice neighborhood - This house is on a very large corner lot. The entire back yard is fenced with a 10' cedar fence. There is a big shed for storage of tools and lawn equipment. Front and back yard are full of trees so the lot is well shaded. The entire house has been refurbished with too much to list here. All of the fixtures and appliances are in like new condition. Custom flooring and paint are all new in tasteful and neutral colors. Framed and screened in back patio so you can fully enjoy the large back yard. New HVAC equipment with high grade foam attic insulation for maximum efficiency. I could go on and on but you really have to see it. All of the pictures are recent so this reflects the current condition of the house. Call Zack @ 9403914001.

(RLNE4805547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Lakewood Dr have any available units?
1 Lakewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hickory Creek, TX.
Is 1 Lakewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1 Lakewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Lakewood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1 Lakewood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hickory Creek.
Does 1 Lakewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1 Lakewood Dr offers parking.
Does 1 Lakewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Lakewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Lakewood Dr have a pool?
No, 1 Lakewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1 Lakewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1 Lakewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Lakewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Lakewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Lakewood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Lakewood Dr has units with air conditioning.

