1 Lakewood Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

$$2200 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in nice neighborhood - This house is on a very large corner lot. The entire back yard is fenced with a 10' cedar fence. There is a big shed for storage of tools and lawn equipment. Front and back yard are full of trees so the lot is well shaded. The entire house has been refurbished with too much to list here. All of the fixtures and appliances are in like new condition. Custom flooring and paint are all new in tasteful and neutral colors. Framed and screened in back patio so you can fully enjoy the large back yard. New HVAC equipment with high grade foam attic insulation for maximum efficiency. I could go on and on but you really have to see it. All of the pictures are recent so this reflects the current condition of the house. Call Zack @ 9403914001.



(RLNE4805547)