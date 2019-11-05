All apartments in Helotes
Find more places like 9306 GRAY SAGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helotes, TX
/
9306 GRAY SAGE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

9306 GRAY SAGE

9306 Gray Sage · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Helotes
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9306 Gray Sage, Helotes, TX 78023
Helotes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1 Story home in Helotes just outside Loop 1604 off Hwy 16 (Bandera Rd). 3B, 2BA, 2 car garage. Great 1 story in a stellar location! Master split from other bedrooms; 4 sides brick; Wonderful kitchen set-up w/ a gas stove, an island, lots of roomNice landscaping in front and back yards. HOA has pool, playground, clubhouse, tennis courts, & basketball court. Great home & area to raise a family.* Sprinkler System* Mature Trees* And wait till you see the inside! Open and Airy floor plan that flows fro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 GRAY SAGE have any available units?
9306 GRAY SAGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Helotes, TX.
What amenities does 9306 GRAY SAGE have?
Some of 9306 GRAY SAGE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 GRAY SAGE currently offering any rent specials?
9306 GRAY SAGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 GRAY SAGE pet-friendly?
No, 9306 GRAY SAGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Helotes.
Does 9306 GRAY SAGE offer parking?
Yes, 9306 GRAY SAGE offers parking.
Does 9306 GRAY SAGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 GRAY SAGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 GRAY SAGE have a pool?
Yes, 9306 GRAY SAGE has a pool.
Does 9306 GRAY SAGE have accessible units?
No, 9306 GRAY SAGE does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 GRAY SAGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 GRAY SAGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 GRAY SAGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9306 GRAY SAGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Helotes 3 BedroomsHelotes Apartments with Garage
Helotes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHelotes Apartments with Parking
Helotes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXOlmos Park, TX
Pleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University