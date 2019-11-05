9306 GRAY SAGE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 1 Story home in Helotes just outside Loop 1604 off Hwy 16 (Bandera Rd). 3B, 2BA, 2 car garage. Great 1 story in a stellar location! Master split from other bedrooms; 4 sides brick; Wonderful kitchen set-up w/ a gas stove, an island, lots of roomNice landscaping in front and back yards. HOA has pool, playground, clubhouse, tennis courts, & basketball court. Great home & area to raise a family.* Sprinkler System* Mature Trees* And wait till you see the inside! Open and Airy floor plan that flows fro