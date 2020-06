Amenities

11225 Hill Top Bend Available 09/01/19 Ridge at Bandera - Very clean one story with granite kitchen. July 2019 installed sprinkler system for the yard. Open floor plan with mature trees in backyard. Easy drive down Bandera from 1604. This 2018 home has never had a full time resident. So you will be the first. Includes washer,dryer and refrigerator. Pets negotiable. The home is also available furnished for &1850.00 a month.



(RLNE5056227)