500 Scenic Pl

SHORT-TERM LEASE ONLY! Enjoy the LAKEVIEW from this fantastic LAKEFRONT home. This contemporary home has built-ins, skylights & great niches throughout and it is great for any family with two masters, two dining, two living areas and more. Check out the deck that opens up from the desirable upstairs bedroom plus the large media room. Downstairs has hand scraped hardwood floors and ceramic tile in the living areas. The kitchen opens up with a breakfast view of the lake.



