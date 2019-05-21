500 Scenic Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1db77450c4 ---- Enjoy the LAKEVIEW from this fantastic LAKEFRONT home. This contemporary home has built-ins, skylights & great niches throughout and it is great for any family with two masters, two dining, two living areas and more. Check out the deck that opens up from the desirable upstairs bedroom plus the large media room. Downstairs has hand scraped hardwood floors and ceramic tile in the living areas. The kitchen opens up with a breakfast view of the lake. Central Heat & Air Disposal Pets Allowed Views