Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This home has a completely remodeled interior with new wood floors, carpet in bedrooms and fresh paint in every room. Located on a large lot with mature trees, this home has beautiful views of Buffalo Creek Golf Course. Large bedrooms, and an extra living space, could be used as office or extra bedroom! Appliances include oven, stove, refrigerator, and washer and dryer. All parties to verify schools, HOA, fees, measurements, and survey.