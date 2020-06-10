All apartments in Heath
2407 Legend Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:08 PM

2407 Legend Drive

2407 Legend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Legend Drive, Heath, TX 75032
Buffalo Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Charming home on a double cul-de-sac in sought after Buffalo Creek Country Club Estates. This highly desirable and rare one-story home backs up to a 42-acre horse pasture that allows endless views from the kitchen, both living rooms, and breathtaking sunsets. The custom 3 bedroom and 2 full + 1 half bath brick home carries itself with true pride of ownership throughout and words can not do it justice. Hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, epoxy coating, recently replaced roof and condensers. This golf course community offers tennis, clubhouse, running trails, golf, pool, park and playground. Do yourself a favor and don’t consider buying until you’ve seen this spectacular home first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Legend Drive have any available units?
2407 Legend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 2407 Legend Drive have?
Some of 2407 Legend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Legend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Legend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Legend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Legend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 2407 Legend Drive offer parking?
No, 2407 Legend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Legend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Legend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Legend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2407 Legend Drive has a pool.
Does 2407 Legend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2407 Legend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Legend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Legend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Legend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Legend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

