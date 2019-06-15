All apartments in Heath
216 Stanford Court

216 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

216 Stanford Court, Heath, TX 75032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW! Beautifully Renovated! 1 story! 4 br & 3 car garage! .56 Acre HEAVILY Treed, Cul-De-Sac lot! This home was renovated with all new Hardwood Flooring! Plantation Shutters! Backsplash! Fireplace Surround! Stainless Appliances! Double Ovens, ALL Paint! All Light Fixtures! New Heath elementary school!! Split Master Suite for privacy, HUGE Kitchen and Family Room, Private Second Living secluded at the front of the house would be great Game Room or Study! Ready for a new occupant! New Fresh light gray paint! This owner manages his own properties and maintains them to perfection!! Excellent Landlord!! 2 year lease preferred, pets on a pet case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Stanford Court have any available units?
216 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 216 Stanford Court have?
Some of 216 Stanford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
216 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Stanford Court is pet friendly.
Does 216 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 216 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 216 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Stanford Court have a pool?
No, 216 Stanford Court does not have a pool.
Does 216 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 216 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

