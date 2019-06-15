216 Stanford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW! Beautifully Renovated! 1 story! 4 br & 3 car garage! .56 Acre HEAVILY Treed, Cul-De-Sac lot! This home was renovated with all new Hardwood Flooring! Plantation Shutters! Backsplash! Fireplace Surround! Stainless Appliances! Double Ovens, ALL Paint! All Light Fixtures! New Heath elementary school!! Split Master Suite for privacy, HUGE Kitchen and Family Room, Private Second Living secluded at the front of the house would be great Game Room or Study! Ready for a new occupant! New Fresh light gray paint! This owner manages his own properties and maintains them to perfection!! Excellent Landlord!! 2 year lease preferred, pets on a pet case basis.