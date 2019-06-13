All apartments in Heath
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:07 AM

20 Center Court

20 Center Court · No Longer Available
Location

20 Center Court, Heath, TX 75032
Buffalo Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
media room
tennis court
Stunning home in sought after Heath schools with plenty of room! Plenty of living and entertaining areas with a large formal dining room, breakfast room, family room, game room, media room and study. This wonderfully designed home also boasts 5 spacious bedrooms (Two masters on main and 3 up) with 4 full baths and a half bath. Custom lighting, high ceilings, crown moldings, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, custom cabinets and granite counters along with a fenced back yard on this corner, cul de sac lot. Walk to tennis and swimming and the golf course. Close to I30, shopping and schools. Downtown Dallas, Love Field, Plano, Frisco and DFW International airport are only minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Center Court have any available units?
20 Center Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, TX.
What amenities does 20 Center Court have?
Some of 20 Center Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Center Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Center Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Center Court pet-friendly?
No, 20 Center Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 20 Center Court offer parking?
No, 20 Center Court does not offer parking.
Does 20 Center Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Center Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Center Court have a pool?
No, 20 Center Court does not have a pool.
Does 20 Center Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Center Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Center Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Center Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Center Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Center Court does not have units with air conditioning.

