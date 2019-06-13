20 Center Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room media room tennis court

Stunning home in sought after Heath schools with plenty of room! Plenty of living and entertaining areas with a large formal dining room, breakfast room, family room, game room, media room and study. This wonderfully designed home also boasts 5 spacious bedrooms (Two masters on main and 3 up) with 4 full baths and a half bath. Custom lighting, high ceilings, crown moldings, gourmet kitchen with gas stove, custom cabinets and granite counters along with a fenced back yard on this corner, cul de sac lot. Walk to tennis and swimming and the golf course. Close to I30, shopping and schools. Downtown Dallas, Love Field, Plano, Frisco and DFW International airport are only minutes away.